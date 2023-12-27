Are they or aren’t they? One month after news broke that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were over, the retired quarterback, 46, was seen picking the 38-year-old model up in his car in Miami on December 8. “Apparently, Tom and Irina never technically broke up,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “They both simply got busy, with raising kids and working.”

The G.O.A.T. isn’t looking for anything serious after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, as Life & Style has previously reported, and “Irina totally understands that,” shares a source. “Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He’s having fun, and so is she.”