Tom Brady and Irina Shayk ‘Never’ Broke Up and Are ‘Having Fun’ Amid Romance: ‘Both Simply Got Busy’
Are they or aren’t they? One month after news broke that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were over, the retired quarterback, 46, was seen picking the 38-year-old model up in his car in Miami on December 8. “Apparently, Tom and Irina never technically broke up,” an insider exclusively reveals to Life & Style. “They both simply got busy, with raising kids and working.”
The G.O.A.T. isn’t looking for anything serious after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, as Life & Style has previously reported, and “Irina totally understands that,” shares a source. “Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He’s having fun, and so is she.”