Glen Powell Is 'Turning People Off' With His 'Single-Mindedness'

Glen Powell has been open about his struggle to find a girlfriend of late, but friends say he’s not doing himself any favors by being totally self-obsessed and turning off the ladies who come his way as a result.

“I give Glen a lot of credit for parlaying small parts 10 years ago in movies like The Dark Knight Rises into a blossoming career where you can put his face on the poster and people will show up and see him,” a source who worked closely with Glen on one of his recent blockbuster-scaled projects exclusively tells Life & Style. “Good for him.”

“But the big red flag around who he’s become after all his success is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world,” the insider adds. “Sure, he’s learned from the greats like his idol Tom Cruise, but he’s turning people off with his single-mindedness and I am not surprised at all that his love life, at least for the years he was living in Los Angeles, was filled with dead end relationships.”

Glen starred in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, 2023’s Anyone But You and most recently, Hitman, which was released on Netflix in June.

“It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is,” the source says. “Right now, his fix for this is to move back to Texas, but he’s only going to face the same issues with the women he comes across there.”

After more than 15 years of living in Los Angeles, Glen decided to move back to his native Texas to spend time with his family and complete his college degree. The Scream Queens alum told The Hollywood Reporter in May that the whole purpose of “getting to this point in Hollywood is that [he] can now leave Hollywood.”

SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

“It’s like I’ve earned the ability to go back to my family,” he told the outlet.

Glen purchased a home located 30 minutes away from his mother in Austin after seeking advice from fellow Texas native Matthew McConaughey.

“He’s like, ‘Hollywood is the Matrix, man. You plug in and it’s all fake world,'” Glen recalled. “He’s like, ‘Then I go to Austin, and I unplug. It’s all real. Those are my friends, that’s my family, my actions matter there.’ And he’s right. If you’re here, you live in the Matrix all the time, there’s no separation of those worlds. And for me, especially as my parents get older and my niece and nephew are growing up, I want a separation of those worlds.”

Now that his career has completely taken off and he gears up for the July 17 release of Twisters, it seems like there’s only one thing missing from Glen’s picture-perfect Hollywood ascent – a leading lady.

“If he really wants a wife and a family, he needs to show some humility and he needs to show that he’s living for more than just himself and his suddenly hot career,” the insider shares. “So far, he hasn’t been able to even come close to doing that!”