​Anyone But You star Glen Powell ​finally addressed the affair rumors that circulated about him and costar Sydney Sweeney in a Tuesday, November 14 interview.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” Glen, 35, explained in an interview with Men’s Health. “But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

He added that he sees the rumors as “reminders to focus on what is important and real: namely, his family, his friends, and work that he’s proud of making.”

Photos of Glen and Sydney, 26, surfaced while filming ​the upcoming romantic comedy ​and showed the actors enjoying some downtime together off set. Fans saw the two grabbing cups of coffee together, taking a trip to the zoo and exploring the Central Business District in Australia alongside the film’s director, Will Gluck.

The images appeared right on the heels of the Top Gun: Maverick star ending his romance with Gigi Paris, a model whom he dated for around three years, adding more fuel to the fire. On top of that, Gigi unfollowed both Sydney and Glen on Instagram and posted a Reel on April 26 of herself walking down the streets of New York City with the caption, “know your worth & onto the next.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

As the rumors escalated, the pair appeared more than a little chummy when they posed for photos at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

Several people believed they looked like more than just friends, but both stars maintain nothing romantic happened between them. The Euphoria star previously addressed the affair allegations in August 2023. Sydney admitted that she and Glen perpetuated the rumors on purpose to fuel excitement for the upcoming film.

“It’s a rom-com,” Sydney said to Elle Magazine on August 9. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’ They want it. It’s fun to give it to ’em.”

However, in another interview with Variety that same month, Sydney said that she “sometimes felt beat up” by the rumors that circulated.

The White Lotus star continued, “It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

Sydney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, popped the question in February 2022, and according to Entertainment Tonight, they plan on getting married in the spring of 2024. Glen is currently single.