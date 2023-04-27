Glen Powell skyrocketed to stardom after appearing in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, but he’s been in the business for two decades. After getting a head start in acting as a teenager, the Austin, Texas, native gradually acquired the recognition he deserves. Money is also, of course, another factor that can come with fame, and Glen has racked up quite a high net worth over time.

Keep reading to learn how Glen earns all his money.

What Is Glen Powell’s Net Worth?

The Devotion actor is worth an estimated range between $7 million to $10 million, according to several outlets.

How Does Glen Powell Make His Money?

Glen attended the University of Texas at Austin, studying Radio-Television-Film, according to the university’s website.

Although the Hitman star found his passion in performing, he has also worked as a stuntman and a producer. Per his IMDb page, Glen performed stunts for Jumping Off Bridges and The Wendall Barker Story.

He later went on to work as a producer for the Blue Angels, Captain Planet and Hitman, and he executively produced Most Dangerous Game.

What Movies and Shows Has Glen Powell Starred in?

Throughout the early 2000s, Glen was spotted in multiple minor roles in movies such as Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and The Wendall Baker Story. After he officially began auditioning as a full-time actor at 19 years old, the screenwriter’s performance career started to gain some traction.

In 2012, Glen appeared as a minor character in The Dark Knight Rises. That same year, he was credited as the “good looking frat guy” in Stuck in Love.

By the mid-2010s, the Set It Up actor started landing more prominent roles, with his most notable appearances in Everybody Wants Some!!, Hidden Figures and Sand Castle.

Aside from movies, Glen has also built up a substantial reputation in television, having starred in Scream Queens as Chad Radwell from 2015 to 2016.

In 2022, Glen received positive feedback for his role in the 2022 box office hit and Academy Award nominated filmTop Gun: Maverick, in which he portrayed Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin. Although Glen’s character isn’t one of the good guys and faces off with Miles Teller’s Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Hangman eventually redeems himself in the end.

The aviation film ended up earning $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Deadline.

When speaking about his breakout role with Dujour Magazine that year, Glen discussed his excitement over being part of the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun.

“Tom Cruise is one of the reasons I wanted to get into acting,” he told the outlet. “So many pilots became pilots because of Top Gun, and so many actors became actors because of Tom Cruise in this film.”

Is Glen Powell Dating Anyone?

From 2020 to 2023, Glen was dating former girlfriend Gigi Paris. Though the duo typically kept their romance under the radar, their split made major headlines in April 2023 due to rumors surrounding Glen and his relationship with Anyone But You costar, Sydney Sweeney.

While Glen is single now, TMZ reported that the Euphoria actress is still with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino.