Strutting into her single girl era? Gigi Paris ​sparked split rumors with boyfriend Glen Powell after she ​not only posted a cryptic Instagram post on Wednesday, April 26, but seemingly unfollowed her famous beau.

“know your worth & onto the next [sic],” the model wrote alongside a video of her walking the streets of New York City and smirking back at the camera.

The eye-raising post occurred two days after Page Six reported that Gigi unfollowed Glen’s Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney on the social media platform. That being said, online celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi hinted at the pair’s alleged breakup on ​April 3.

The celebrity love triangle ​seemingly began after steamy photos of Glen, 34, and Sydney, 25, who is engaged to Jonathan Davino, surfaced online while they were filming the upcoming romantic comedy. Although they were on the set of the film, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the chemistry between the two.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Neither Glen nor Sydney ​have publicly addressed the infidelity speculation.

The Devotion actor and Gigi, however, went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021 – after sparking romance rumors the year prior.

“My Ride or Die. Happy Valentines Day, y’all!” Glenn captioned his February 2021 Instagram post alongside a photo of the pair holding hands while geared up on dirt bikes.

More than one year later, Gigi joined her Hollywood star boyfriend on the red carpet at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in May 2022. The influencer even shared sweet photos from the big event and gushed over Glen in her caption.

“I can’t tell you enough how special this movie is. Please RUN to see Top Gun Maverick, May 27th. I always thought @glenpowell was a little crazy for his obsession with all things @topgunmovie but now that I’ve seen it … I get it. Fangirling for life. So proud of you, Hangman,” she wrote at the time.

Although it looked like Gigi and Glen could have been endgame material, the cheating rumors surrounding the Set It Up actor and Sydney seemingly affected their relationship.

As for the Euphoria star, she recently sparked split rumors with her fiancé in July 2022, four months after Life & Style confirmed that the pair got engaged.

“He’s super chill and worships the ground Sydney walks on,” a source said after their March 2022 engagement.

Sydney and Jonathan have been tight-lipped about their romance since they began dating in 2018, even when they faced the split rumors as they have not publicly addressed the speculation.