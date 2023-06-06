Not having it. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie McGraw defended herself against on online critic over using Ozempic for weight loss.

The Broadway actress, 26, shared a carousel of swimsuit photos via Instagram on May 26, which she jokingly captioned, “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!”

After a social media user commented, “And Ozempic!” Gracie didn’t hold back in shutting down the accusation by explaining the reason why she took the drug.

“I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” she replied, adding, “I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

PCOS is a condition in which a woman’s ovaries become enlarged, with symptoms including weight gain, excessive body hair growth, acne and irregular menstruation.

Courtesy of Gracie McGraw/Instagram

The New York City resident previously opened up about her health in a lengthy March 2022 Instagram post, in which she elaborated on weight fluctuation.

“I just wanted to share really quick that I have recently been diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome),” Gracie wrote at the time. “To get the correct diagnosis, you would need two out of the five characteristics of PCOS, and I had four. During my appointment with my endocrinologist, I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older.”

Courtesy of Gracie McGraw/Instagram

The daughter of the “It’s Your Love” singer, 56, then revealed the medications that her doctor prescribed in order to manage her weight and health.

“The medicine I’m taking has given me a body I haven’t had in years (maybe ever?) in a good way, though,” Gracie continued. “It’s weird to see how your body can change so rapidly, but I’m finding new ways to love her and new things to love about her everyday [sic]. … For anyone asking for medication: I was prescribed Qysmia and Ozempic (Ozempic is also given to patients who are diabetic. I am not diabetic, so I do not know how it works in that regard).”

Qysmia is a medication intended to assist with weight loss and is a combination of phentermine (an appetite suppressant) and topiramate (an anti-epileptic), according to WebMD. Ozempic is a semaglutide injection that is administered once every week for “adults with type 2 diabetes used to improve blood sugar, along with diet and exercise, and reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack, stroke, or death in adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease,” per the drug’s website.

Ozempic has become a popular topic among celebrities in recent years. Some stars, including Meghan McCain, have slammed those who have used the drug to combat weight loss. The Bad Republican author, 38, even wrote a full essay for Daily Mail on February 20, in which she claimed that she would “rather have a few extra pounds than shoot [herself[ up with medicine.”

“There’s a clear moral issue here,” Meghan continued. “It’s hard to take a drug because swimsuit season is around the corner, while others need it to stay alive.”