Country music power couple Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill‘s eldest daughter Gracie McGraw is known for being a a body positivity role model, but over the past year has undergone quite a weight loss.

In a 2020 Instagram post while wearing a floral bikini, Gracie grabbed several areas of her body and showed off her stretch marks. “I’ve hated these parts of my body ever since I can remember … and some of the time I still wish they looked different BUT we are constantly learning to love and evolve,” the singer began to write in her caption.

“I remember times where I wouldn’t eat in public because I was so scared of what people would think or I would only wear baggy clothes to hide my body so I didn’t even have to look at it,” Gracie revealed, then opened up about body image struggles she had in the past.

“I was always deemed as ‘unhealthy’ because I had a little more weight on me, which really made me question myself more and more,” the aspiring actress revealed. “In reality I was actually a healthy person but what was truly unhealthy about me was the way I was thinking. Today, yeah, sometimes those ideas of myself creep back in but now they seem like little blips just passing by. I truly cannot believe how far I’ve come on this journey of loving myself.”

The If Loving You Is Wrong star slowly began losing weight over the next several years, although she never revealed her diet and exercise plan. In a July 2022 mirror selfie showing a white tank top tucked into black pants, one fan commented, “Keep being you. You are beautiful and represent real young women and show it’s something to be proud of!”

In October of that year, Gracie wowed followers with a mirror selfie showing off her new bikini body. She included a quote from late screenwriter Nora Ephron in the caption reading, “Oh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was twenty-six. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and don’t take it off until you’re thirty-four.” She added in her own words, “I’ve never been comfortable in a bikini, but I got this one for $10 and I’m feeling glorious.”

Gracie’s fans praised her in the comments, saying she was an inspiration after the photo was attacked by some Facebook users who body shamed her for losing weight. “Just read on Facebook about how you have been shamed for this. Are you kidding me right now? You are absolutely perfect the way you are. Body positivity at any size. But you are great,” one person wrote, while another added, “Beautiful. You empowered me.”

While attending the New York premiere of the film On Our Way in May 2023, Gracie revealed that she had lost enough weight that she was able to fit into her famous mom’s enviable wardrobe, including vintage archive items. She rocked a sheer dress that showed off her underwear with a chic red leather jacket.

Scroll down to see Gracie’s weight loss transformation in photos.