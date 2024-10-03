Gwyneth Paltrow always said she’d fancy a boob job at some point in her life — and a source exclusively tells Life & Style she’s finally ready to give herself that boost and is even making plans to fix her sagging bottom while she’s at it!

The middle-aged lifestyle mogul recently had no qualms about showing off her figure in all its saggy splendor in a plunging dress while attending the Boucheron in America event during New York Fashion Week.

“She respects herself too much to tear herself up over imperfections, real or imagined, but she does feel there’s room for improvement and she’s all for resorting to surgery to achieve it,” spills the insider.

“She’s embracing her sexy side and doing this for herself, not because she’s desperate to please her husband!”

Gwyneth, 52, has been married to producer Brad Falchuk, 53, since 2018, and the source says they allow each other room to grow and change as they each see fit.

“This is all Gwyneth’s ego talking,” explains the insider. “She’s old enough to know what she wants, and she wants womanly curves and to beef herself up in the process.”

“Brad and their friends tell her she looks great, but Gwyneth wants to shake it up and have an eye-popping cleavage. She wouldn’t want to come out looking like Kim Kardashian, but she does want to have more than she’s got.”

“And it’s not just her bust that she’s willing to boost. She’s always hated her pancake rear end and is talking about getting a Brazilian butt lift, too — nothing crazy, just more shape and definition to fill out a dress.”

Previously, the Sliding Doors star has admitted she was open to going under the knife.

“Before, I didn’t care about it,” Gwyneth said in 2011. “And I still refuse to use silicone, Botox or any other of those gimmicks out of pure vanity. But a breast correction after breast feeding — why not? There’s actually nothing else to restore the original condition, isn’t there?”

In June 2023, Gwyneth got blowback from a topless sunbathing photo she posted during a luxury family vacation in Italy.

The protests weren’t over the size of her assets, but how much sun damage she seems to have!

But she has always been happy to make public her melons, including when she famously went braless beneath a sheer black top at the 2002 Oscars.

“At this point, Gwyneth figures why wait for a boob job?” reveals the insider.

“She has the money and the time!”