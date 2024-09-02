Gwyneth Paltrow 'Overstepping' With Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson EXCL

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are hanging on for now, but pals aren’t betting on it working out in the long-term as his ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, gets back to her meddling tricks!

“Gwyneth is determined to see Chris marry Dakota, which is sweet on one-hand, but it’s also very controlling,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style, “because at the end of the day she wants to have her say in who he’s with.”

Gwyneth, 51, “consciously uncoupled” from the Coldplay frontman, 47, in 2014, after 10 years of marriage, before officially divorcing in 2016.

The Goop founder shares two children with the singer: Apple, 20, and Moses, 18. While the couple may have ended in divorce, Gwyneth insists their relationship is actually better than ever.

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” the Iron Man actress told the U.K.’s Evening Standard in January 2019, “but our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family.”

After splitting from the actress, there wasn’t much of a gap in the rocker’s love life as, just a year later, Chris started dating Dakota, 34, in 2017.

“A lot of people wonder if this is more about her not relishing the idea of Chris being single again and bringing God knows who around than it is about her feelings for Dakota,” the source suggests.

“Of course, Gwyneth insists she loves Dakota and knows she’s the right partner for Chris and is coming on super strong with both of them, trying to pressure them to do this all her way.”

“Things have been up and down between Chris and Dakota, they’re trying to work things out on their own,” the source says.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A source who previously talked to Life & Style confirmed the two were encountering some difficulties, saying, “They spend a lot of time apart due to their respective work schedules — and sometimes, Chris can be a little too switched-off for Dakota’s liking.”

Despite the distance and their hectic lives, the Dakota reassured fans all was well in paradise after intense speculation the two had called it quits.

“The reports are not true. They are happily together,” her rep confirmed on August 16 in response to claims they had split.

Still, as the couple continues to carry on with their engagement, the insider close to the pair doesn’t think Gwyneth is doing any good by trying to solve their problems for them.

“Last thing they need is to have Gwyneth sticking her nose in trying to play counselor,” the source adds. “It’s just very intrusive and she doesn’t seem to get that she’s way overstepping her boundaries.”

“She’s convinced she can save the day and has even tried to take over the wedding planning, since she’s convinced all the back and forth about getting married is at the root of their problems.”

“She means well, but she’s like some sort of tornado trying to force two adults to do her bidding and it’s not helping one bit.”