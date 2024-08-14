In honor of Avaline’s fourth anniversary, founder Cameron Diaz held an intimate dinner in the Hamptons for the wine line on July 26. “We celebrated… with a few of our close friends,” she shared, along with several photos from the event. “What a wonderful evening it was!”

Front and center among the revelers were Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon. It’s no surprise they took time out of their busy schedules to support Cam, 51, though. From attending cooking classes together and swapping hair secrets, to calling each other “sister” and “ride or die” and gossiping over glasses of rosé with ice cubes, the women have formed an unbreakable bond over the years.

Gwyn, 51, even reshared a pic of the trio from Cameron’s big night on Instagram Stories, writing, “My gals.”

“The three of them came up in Hollywood together, and they’ll be friends forever,” says an insider of the early aughts It girls. “They trust each other, which is why they call themselves a true sisterhood.”

Though they have yet to appear in a film together, Gwyneth, Cam and Reese, 48, “have a lot in common and have dealt with a lot of the same highs and lows in both business and personal relationships,” adds the insider. “They all have famous exes, and have had messy breakups, and had to start over in life at some point. It’s a group effort, and their roles do interchange, but they have each other’s backs.”

Gywneth, Reese and Cameron’s A-List Inner Circle

Recently, that’s meant helping Reese get through her 2023 divorce from Jim Toth, 54. “Gwyneth and Cameron rallied around her after the split, and they continue to help her heal,” says the insider. “There are times when Reese’s spirits need lifting. It’s about being present for her as much as possible and letting her know there is still a happily ever after out there for her.”

Cameron, meanwhile, has been leaning on her BFFs for help when it comes to raising her two kids — daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 5 months — with husband Benji Madden, 45. “Reese and Gwyn’s children are much older, so they’ve been through it all and are sharing a lot of mom suggestions,” notes the insider. “They like to kid that Gwyneth is the caregiver — she loves giving advice the most — Cam is the jokester, and Reese is the busy go-getter and Fashionista.”

In their opinions, it’s a perfect combination. “They check in on each other often,” says the insider. “They’re just like any good girlfriends!”