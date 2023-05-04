TMI! Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, hilariously reacted to her mom’s sex comments about exes Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck during her “Call Her Daddy” interview.

In an Instagram video host Alex Cooper shared on Thursday, May 4, the 18-year-old was seen covering her ears and mimicking a scream face while the camera panned over to Gwyneth, 50, and Alex, 28, talking. The background of the clip featured the popular “Oh no, oh no” TikTok audio.

“LMAOO ily Apple,” Alex captioned the clip. “Thanks for supporting the show … and your mom in this [episode],” the host added with a laughing emoji and a heart emoji.

Gwyneth shares Apple and son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin.

One day prior, the Goop founder made headlines for ranking the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor’s and the Good Will Hunting screenwriter’s skills in bed during her podcast interview.

“That is really hard,” Gwyneth began when she was asked who had better sexual prowess. “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup]. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

Next, the entrepreneur played a game of “F—k, Marry, Kill” on the podcast, and she selected Brad as the one she would sleep with again.

“I think Brad,” Gwyneth admitted, adding that she’d “remarry” the Coldplay singer, 46, and would select Ben, 50, to “kill” in the game.

“Ben, yeah, God bless him,” she jokingly said.

Despite Apple’s visibly disturbed reaction to her mother’s NSFW revelations, this wasn’t the teen’s first time reacting to sexual topics in public. Later in the interview, the Avengers star revealed that her kids went through a sex education class when they were younger. However, Gwyneth confessed she wasn’t ready to hear what they had learned.

“I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London,” she recalled. “And they taught them sex-ed in the 6th grade. I was really not prepared for the information they came home with.”

Though she didn’t have much to say about her 17-year-old son’s reaction to the class, the businesswoman unraveled what her daughter said at the time.

“I will never forget Apple and her best friend Emily sitting at our kitchen banquet in shock, like, the color drained from their face,” Gwyneth said before laughing. “They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking, they taught, like the 11, 12-year-olds. … They’re like, ‘Do people do this?’”