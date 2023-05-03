If anyone in Hollywood is honest about their sex life, it’s Gwyneth Paltrow. The Iron Man actress has revealed some pretty NSFW sex confessions over the years, ranging from her exes’ bedroom skills to who she’d get hot and heavy with again.

When it comes to her outlook on age and sex, the Goop founder explained her thoughts to Self magazine in May 2016.

“We have this idea that you can’t be a mother and a businesswoman and like to have sex!” she noted at the time. “How is an intelligent woman a sexual being? It’s really hard to integrate those things. Like, ‘Gwyneth has sex? Really?’ It doesn’t seem to go together.”

Gwyneth elaborated that being successful in any career field and one’s sexuality can go hand in hand.

“I think it’s important, as mothers and as women contributing to society in whatever way we each are that our true sexuality doesn’t get lost or put aside,” she concluded.

As a sex-positive voice in the spotlight, Gwyneth later created her Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop, in 2021. The show focused on various couples who were struggling with the quality of their bedroom habits.

“The conversations with me are conducted with this amazing therapist named Michaela Baum, and she’s someone that I’ve worked with and that I have a lot of respect for, and I also thought it was really important for me to show up with honesty and vulnerability around these topics,” the entrepreneur told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021. “I think that’s the point of the show — to show different examples of what honesty and vulnerability can look like, and I was happy to do that and share.”

As for what she finds “interesting” about the concept of the series, Gwyneth noted that getting to the core of issues within a couple is vital to have fun between the sheets.

“Like anything that is unhealed is going to come up, anything that isn’t working is going to come up,” she added. “So, it’s like this amazing opportunity to see in the microcosm of how you are in an intimate relationship, how is that impacting the rest of your life?”

Since the Avengers star is never shy to share intimate details from her life, she’s opened up about her past relationships over the years. One of her most memorable revelations was that she regretted not making a sex tape with ex Brad Pitt.

“Do you know what’s so sad is that [our relationship] was before the days of videos on your phones, so we had nothing!” she joked during a 2015 interview with Howard Stern.

Scroll down to read all of Gwyneth’s juiciest sex confessions!