She’s back on the market, but not the scene. A year after Reese Witherspoon announced that she was divorcing second husband Jim Toth, the Oscar winner, 47, is dating again — but don’t expect to see her snapped with a new man outside of Nobu. “She feels it’s not fair to the guy, who might be on a first or second date and suddenly has nosy friends asking him to define the relationship,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style of Reese’s dating strategy. “So she’s decided to date in secret.”

The Nashville native has been upfront about the toll her public divorces have taken on her. The Morning Show star previously revealed that her 2006 split from Ryan Phillippe (with whom she shares kids Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20) left her so deflated, she once had a panic attack in a parking lot and “just couldn’t get out of the car.” Following her 2023 divorce from Jim (dad to their son Tennessee, 11) after 12 years of marriage, Reese admitted she threw herself into work to “feel less alone,” only to “realize that isn’t going to work… I cried and cried.”

It’s no surprise then that she’s being extra cautious in her next romantic chapter. “She’s not ready to jump into a relationship with both feet, but she’s agreed to let friends fix her up, and they usually meet at the friend’s place,” says the insider. “You won’t be seeing her out and about with a guy, unless she feels he’s a keeper.”