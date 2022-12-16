She’s Belle! Beauty and the Beast’s H.E.R Loves the Beach! See the Musician’s Best Bikini Photos

H.E.R. (real name: Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) has taken the music industry by storm! The Vallejo, California, native has won multiple awards for her music and songwriting, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song for her single “Fight for You.” After performing alongside some of the business’ biggest names, such as Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker, H.E.R. was cast as Belle for ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

“Recreating a timeless classic as Belle has been the most fun thing I’ve ever experienced!” the “Best Part” artist captioned an Instagram post in December 2022. “Don’t miss me on Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, tonight at 8/7c on ABC and stream next day on @DisneyPlus! #BeautyAndTheBeast30th YAYYYYY!!!!!!!!”

Prior to performing as the Disney princess, H.E.R. had previously made her mark in Hollywood through her musical style. The cover of her debut EP, H.E.R. Volume 1 only showed her silhouette against a blue background, which she pointed out wasn’t the “hide” herself but to ensure that her music was the focus of the album.

“You have to decide between ‘How much do I want to give to the world?’and ‘How much do I want to keep for myself?’” the Grammy Award winner told NME in April 2021. “It’s a whole different ball game now. And I’ve never been in this for the fame. I definitely believe in legacy. I believe in making a mark and making an impact, but not fame and celebrity. That’s a whole other kind of want, a whole other kind of thing.”

She continued, “It was about having the music lead my artistry. Because that’s what I’m really about: the music and the lyrics and the message.”

The “Every Kind of Way” singer then explained that the anonymous cover photo allowed her fans to appreciate her music over her physical appearance.

“Now, I feel like my fans really respect me for my music: not what I look like, not how old I am, not where I’m from, none of those things,” H.E.R. concluded.

Since she’s a busy lady, H.E.R. rarely takes time away from work. However, when she does, she makes sure to either hit the beach or go for a swim while taking fun trips.

In December 2021, the guitar player shared a video of herself via Instagram enjoying the breeze from a boat ride, captioning the clip, “If ya lookin for me. Been learning what it means to take a break lol [sic].”

