Halle Berry shared a very revealing confession about her vagina while comparing it to a fruit.

The Union actress, 58, discussed her experience going through menopause with host Gayle King during a Tuesday, September 17, appearance on CBS Mornings.

The journalist, 69, told Halle, “I love that you’re talking about menopause because most people think menopause is dry vaginas, and you’re all done.” The Oscar winner responded, “It did mean that for a minute. Now I’m juicy like the peach!” as they both burst into laughter.

Halle revealed she learned she was in menopause – which happens when women stop having periods and suffer drops in the hormones estrogen and progesterone – in the “most horrific way.”

“I was diagnosed with herpes instead of a menopausal symptom, you know, and that got me awakened to the idea that if I had this little information, I wonder what millions of other women don’t have,” the Moonfall actress recalled.

“And then it just started snowballing and I realized that only we, women, can destigmatize this by talking about it, making it okay, talking about it with our husbands, our partners, our sons, our coworkers,” she added. “We have to give them permission to talk about it also.”

This wasn’t the first time Halle has been brutally open about how menopause affected her vagina.

During a women’s wellness forum in New York City on February 2, Halle described how sex with boyfriend Van Hunt went through a major change. The pair has been dating since 2020.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

“I’ve been through three divorces and finally found the right one,” she explained.

“OK TMI but get ready: I’m trying to have sex and [it’s as if] I’ve got razor blades in my vagina,” Halle described. “He comes at me with [what feels like] scissors at night, and I’m like, ‘Get away!’ But he’s the love of my life, and I realize there’s something wrong.”

Along with painful sex, Halle had been experiencing mood swings and trouble sleeping. She confessed to her doctor, “I can’t remember why I walked into a room. I’m confused all the goddamn time … I don’t sleep at night. I wake up tired, and I’m like, ‘What’s happening to me?’” and was told she was in menopause.

Halle didn’t accept the life change as a negative. “I’m not ready to go out to pasture. I’ve got all this new stuff to do. It’s not the end of anything. It’s actually the start of a new chapter of your life. As women … we have to reimagine what that is,” she shared.

Since then, the Die Another Day star has gone on to become a menopause awareness advocate. She told first lady Jill Biden at a Los Angeles summit in March, “My doctor had no knowledge and didn’t prepare me. That’s when I knew, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women.'”

Halle stood outside the U.S. Capitol building in May and yelled, “I’m in menopause,” while joined by bipartisan women senators seeking legislation that would put $275 million towards education and research around menopause.