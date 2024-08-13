Nobody does red carpet fashion like Halle Berry. The actress pulled out all the stops by rocking a skintight sheer black dress for the premiere of her new film The Union on Monday, August 12.

Halle, 58, chose a frock with a bodysuit top and nothing underneath. It featured a plunging neckline and showed plenty of underboob from the side angles. Lace panels on the front and across her behind helped protect her modesty as she went commando underneath.

While the actress dazzled at the premiere, it was her costar Mark Wahlberg who made a huge impression on her daughter Nahla.

“When I got to introduce her to Mark, I think it was the first time in my whole career where she said, ‘Oh, you know Mark Wahlberg? OK you’re cool,'” she told People. “I’ve met some really amazing people, but she happened to be a big fan of his.”