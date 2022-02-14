The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss is a supportive girlfriend! The brunette beauty shared adorable snaps at Super Bowl LVI before her boyfriend, Los Angeles Rams running back Jake Funk, took the field.

Hannah, who was previously engaged to Peter Weber, began dropping hints on TikTok in January 2022 that she had a new man in her life. She teased fans with a few clips of Jake taking her out to eat and driving in the car without his face in the shots. At the time, the Tennessee native told fans that he is “camera shy.” After the Rams’ defeat of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, she posted a video embracing her beau and confirming the romance.

Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock

For the big game, the influencer wore a Rams bomber jacket with a 34 on it to match the number on Jake’s jersey. She gave her boyfriend a smooch before heading out to SoFi Stadium with her friends and family. Super Bowl LVI marked the Maryland native’s first time playing in the biggest game of the year. After attending college in Maryland, Jake was drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Rams in the seventh round, signing a four-year deal with the team.

In October 2021, the sports star suffered an injury during the sixth week of the NFL season. After recovering from hamstring tightness, Jake was able to rejoin his team in December 2021. He has had quite the journey rising up the ranks in the league after his very first year. Jake wasn’t initially sure if he was going to be drafted to begin with but always kept a positive attitude.

“If I am fortunate enough to hear my name called by an NFL team this weekend — or sign with a team after the draft — it would be a culmination of everything that I have worked for and everything I have sacrificed,” he told a local Maryland paper in April 2021. “It all comes down to one weekend. If I get that call, I would have such an appreciation for everything I have been through. It will be an emotional time. I have been through a lot and having my family and close friends around me, who have supported me through the good, the bad and the ugly, that is going to mean the most to me.”

The athlete finished out the 2021-2022 NFL season in an incredible way, and found love in the process!