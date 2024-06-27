The Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and NFL star Jake Funk tied the knot in a beautiful ​wedding ceremony in a castle in Tuscany, Italy, on Wednesday, June 26.

The reality star, 28, shared the details about their nuptials with People and revealed why she and her husband decided to have an intimate wedding.

“We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage. It’s easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam,” Hannah Ann told the outlet. “So having our wedding just for us made the most sense and made it meaningful.”

That said, the newlyweds are continuing their celebration after their honeymoon in Switzerland as they will host their massive wedding reception in Miami.

Courtesy of Jake Funk/Instagram

Hannah looked breathtaking as she exchanged vows with Jake, 26, wearing a custom gown from an Indiana-based boutique named The Wedding Studio. The dress featured a subtle corset top with white fabric that fell to the floor with a mini train. The Detroit Lions running back wore a classic black tuxedo and completed the ensemble with a matching bow tie and loafers.

Hannah shared minor details about the wedding that honored their loved ones, including tweaks and alterations. Jake had his wedding ring engraved with his and Hannah’s initials, which followed in the footsteps of his father.

“It was a way to honor his dad and continue that tradition,” Hannah told the outlet. “I thought it was really special because often there are many customizations for girls, but for a guy, this was a deep gesture.”

Hannah rose to fame when she was the winner of The Bachelor season 26 and accepted ex-fiancé Peter ​Weber’s proposal. Their engagement was short-lived and ended one month later after he confessed his lingering love for runner-up Madison Prewett. Hannah found her forever with Jake shortly after and confirmed their relationship during their red carpet debut at the EPSYS in July 2022. On the red carpet, Hannah told Us Weekly that she and Jake went public because it seemed “to be the best” time.

“We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion,” she confessed. “And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

Three months prior, Hannah gave Us Weekly a peek into their relationship.

“We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one,” she said. “Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

The model and professional athlete took a romantic vacation to Mexico in January 2023, which turned into a breathtaking proposal! Hannah shared the news of their engagement via TikTok by making a video that highlighted their beachside dinner. The couple enjoyed their meal picnic style with a romantic candlelight setup before Jake popped out the dazzling engagement ring.

“The surprise at the end he had for me,” Hannah captioned the heartwarming clip.