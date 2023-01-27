She found love! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss received a gorgeous engagement ring from her fiancé, Jake Funk, and it’s actually quite different than the one given to her by ex Peter Weber during season 24. Keep reading for size, cut and price details!

Hannah Ann’s Engagement Ring From Jake Funk

The NFL star, 25, popped the question during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Hannah, 26, on January 26, 2023

Hannah Ann Sluss/TikTok

“This ring features a stunning emerald cut diamond set in white gold or platinum,” Kathryn Money, VP of Strategy & Merchandising for Brilliant Earth, told Life & Style. “The setting is adorned with pavé diamond accents and a trending hidden halo for extra sparkle.”

The expert estimates the impressive sparkler’s center stone weighs about 4.5 to 5.5 carats and cost somewhere between $75,000 and $105,000.

Hanna Ann’s Engagement Ring From Peter Weber

Hannah Ann and Peter, 31, got engaged during the finale of season 24. At the time, Kathryn told Life & Style that the pear-shaped diamond sparkler that the leading man proposed with weighed between 3 and 3.5 carats.

ABC

In addition, the center stone was surrounded by a diamond halo and set on a diamond-adorned platinum or white gold band, the expert explained, and was estimated to cost between $40,000 to $80,000.

While the ring was beautiful, the reality TV couple’s love was not built to last. Peter ended things with the model shortly after filming to pursue things with runner-up Madison Prewett. Things also fizzled out between the two, and he is now dating former contestant Kelley Flanagan.

Who Is Hannah Ann Sluss’ Fiancé?

Hannah Ann and Jake began dating in 2021, and they made their relationship Instagram official in February 2022. Their big announcement happened just hours before Jake played with his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, to win Super Bowl LVI. The running back has since joined the Indianapolis Colts.

“We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one,” the Bachelor Nation alum gushed to Us Weekly in April 2022 about her sweet boyfriend. “Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

The feeling is definitely mutual. Jake raved over his “girl from East Tennessee” for her birthday in April 2022. “I thank God every day for allowing our paths to come together,” the football star wrote via Instagram. “I love you so much and hope you have the best birthday yet.”

As far as where things stand with Peter, there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between them. The pilot’s girlfriend, Kelley, 30, even congratulated Hannah Ann following her and Jake’s engagement.

“So happy for the both of you!” The attorney commented on her former costar’s Instagram announcement. “Congrats, congrats, congrats!! P.S. such a [fire emoji] couple.”