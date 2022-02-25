Hannah Ann Sluss sure came out a winner despite not making it to the altar with Peter Weber on The Bachelor. The brunette beauty is happily dating Los Angeles Rams player Jake Funk and was even there at Super Bowl 56 to give him a big congratulatory kiss and hug after the team won. The two later exchanged “I love you’s” during a trip to Mexico!

It’s unclear how long the couple have been together, but Hannah Ann, 25, revealed her romance with the team’s running back as they headed to SoFi Stadium on February 13 for the big game. She shared a mirror selfie wearing a blue satin Rams jacket with her arms around Jake, 24, who was in comfy gray sweats ahead of the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hannah Ann then posted numerous photos of herself in the stands at the game, cheering on her beau. After the Rams’ victory, the couple showed how serious they had become as she joined him on the field to kiss and cuddle among his teammates for their Super Bowl celebration.

Jake and Hannah both shared a series of photos of the pair hugging among the blue and yellow confetti. She revealed her true feelings by writing in his comments, “A moment we will always cherish. Love you!” The reality star reinforced how serious the two are as she rode alongside Jake during the team’s February 16 victory parade in Los Angeles, playfully smoking cigars with the pro athlete.

After all of Jake’s hard work to earn a Super Bowl ring, the pair headed on a well-deserved vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. “Next stop: Lovers Beach,” Hannah Ann captioned a series of February 22 Instagram photos while wearing a sexy black and white bikini as hunky Jake wore Rams blue swim trunks.