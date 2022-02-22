No secrets in Bachelor Nation! There have been plenty of Bachelor and Bachelorette leads and contestants who have hooked up or gotten into messy romances once the cameras stop rolling. From Hannah Brown and Peter Weber to Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, there are (apparently) no secrets in the reality TV franchise.

Perhaps the most awkward post-show hookup unraveled during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and involved Blake, Caelynn, Kristina Schulman, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams.

Blake had a previous relationship with Kristina off camera, but things never quite took off.

“We dated. I’m not going to act like we were just flirting. She came to Denver and visited me a couple of times,” Blake previously admitted on the web show The Morning Toast in April. “It didn’t really work out. I was at a very strange point in my life … I just felt that I couldn’t be there for her the way she wanted me to.”

With that bit of history between them, things took an awkward turn during the Stagecoach Music Festival in 2019. Blake hung out with Caelynn during the festival, and they had sex. The third night of the festival, Kristina and the Colorado native also hooked up and had sex.

When he was confronted about the situation by Caelynn on Paradise, the Virginia native (and the viewers at home) found out Blake had also hung out with Tayshia during Stagecoach, although he said they did not hook up.

To add to the messiness, it was then revealed that two weeks before Paradise began filming Blake flew to Hannah G.’s hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, to hang out with her. Nothing ultimately culminated between the pair because Hannah went on to get engaged to Dylan Barbour during the season finale, and they are still together today.

Everyone has since moved on, but the whole situation definitely goes down as one of the most dramatic in Bachelor Nation history.

That being said, there are still plenty of reality stars who engage in relationships before appearing on BiP — and they almost always get caught.

Season 7 saw two couples get called out by their costars on the beach in Mexico for having prior relationships. Brendan Morais received a lot of heat when then-girlfriend Pieper James finally arrived on the season, and it appeared they had planned to rendezvous the entire time. The pair eventually left BiP as couple but have since gone their separate ways.

In the same way, Chris Conran and Alana Milne received so much shade from their fellow contestants that they left the beach almost immediately after she arrived. They are still together.

