Taking things to the next level! The Bachelor alum Madi Prewett went public with new boyfriend Grant Troutt following her split from Peter Weber after his season the ABC dating show.

The former ABC star announced her new romance with an Instagram post, on May 5, calling her new man “the realist G in town.” Madi wrote, “Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do.”

She confirmed that they have been on “the best and wildest adventure” for five months.

“Full of highs and lows but there’s nobody else in the world I’d rather do life with,” she added. “It’s been special since the first date: when u forgot to open my car door because we were both so nervous, when we barely touched our quesadillas at dinner because of our deep convos and intentional questions, and then ending the night riding around listening to Drake in the car on full blast for hours. You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you. Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving and loving.”

Courtesy of Madi Prewett/Instagram

Madi made her Bachelor debut during season 24, and was Peter’s runner-up. However, after the show came to an end, they gave their relationship another try only to break up shortly thereafter.

Keep reading to learn more about Madi’s new man, Grant.

A College Basketball Star

According to the University of California Santa Barbara website, Grant played basketball for the school’s team. His LinkedIn profile states that he was on a “full scholarship before medically retiring.”

Rooted in Faith

Grant spoke with the Watermark Community Church in May 2021 and shared that after a “series of injuries” ended his basketball career, he turned to faith.

Finding Love With Madi

After Madi shared her romantic Instagram post, Grant uploaded one of his own.

“You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty,” he captioned a series of photos. “You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better. I laugh hard with you and have also cried deeply with you. Been in some really awesome highs with you, and had some really hard moments too. … You’re my first call through it all. You’re by my side.”