In the great words of Michael Scott: “Oh, my God! OK … it’s happening! Everybody stay calm! Everybody stay calm! Stay f–king calm!” Come Friday, January 1, 2021, The Office (seasons 1-9) will no longer be available to stream on Netflix.

While this is no doubt upsetting to millions of viewers out there, we can guarantee you the beloved NBC series isn’t going to disappear into the abyss. In fact, there are still plenty of ways you can watch The Office once it leaves Netflix. To learn more, keep reading!

The Office is available on Disney+

Hopefully, you already have Disney+ and won’t have to sign up for yet another streaming service. However, if you don’t, it only costs $6.99 a month or $69.99 for the entire year. To put that into perspective, the standard Netflix monthly package costs $13.99.

The Office is available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock:

When it was initially announced that The Office was leaving Netflix, NBC released a statement regarding their up-and-coming, exclusive streaming service.

“The Office is one of our most prized series, and we are thrilled it has found an exciting new home where generation after generation will continue to discover and rediscover Michael Scott’s most cringe-worthy moments, Jim and Pam’s will-they-or-won’t-they and the incredible quirky ensemble that makes each episode a masterclass in comedy,” UTV president Pearlena Igbokwe said in June 2019.

Currently, Peacock Premium is $5.00 a month or $50.00 a year with advertising. There is also an option to upgrade to an ad-free version for $10.00 a month or $100 a year.

The Office is available on iTunes, YouTube, Prime Video, Vudu and Google Play:

Of course, if you’re looking to watch The Office on any of these platforms, you’ll have to buy or rent them. Take iTunes, for example. The complete series costs $69.99. From a fiscal standpoint, that’s a fair price — especially if you binge-watch it every other day!

The Office plays on Comedy Central:

In the event you still have cable television, episodes of The Office air on Comedy Central almost daily. To see the TV schedule, click here. Pro tip: Record episodes using your DVR and save them forever.