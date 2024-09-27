Horoscope Forecast For September 29 Through October 5

Life & Style takes a look at your horoscope forecast for the week of September 29 through October 5!

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

Before you throw yourself into a brand-new escapade, you need to do your homework first. Is this something that even suits your talents? What really brings you a sense of fulfillment?

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

You may find yourself dealing with some personal drama this week. Keep your cool and be kind with your words, and you should be able to smooth over any issues, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Whatever sparks your interest, it’s time to grab it with both hands. If you need the assistance of those around you, now’s your chance to call in favors.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

It’s not always easy to know the best direction to take in life or love. Still, the answer should become more obvious when you listen to your heart.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

Someone testing your patience this week, Aquarius? While it may be tempting to unleash your rebellious side and push back, think twice before taking action.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

If the daily grind has you feeling down, Pisces, give yourself a break. A trip away could be on your mind, but if that’s not realistic right now, plan a night out with friends.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

This is an amazing time to begin building the lifestyle you desire. Look out for new and unusual opportunities to kickstart your journey.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

Sometimes, you can be as stubborn as a bull, but thoughtful gestures break down barriers at home and work. Make the effort to show you care, Taurus!

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Your charismatic image and superb networking skills could take you far this week. You just have to be willing to show others exactly what you’re capable of.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Time to embrace a new adventure, Cancer. Consider releasing old emotional baggage and saying goodbye to things or people that have become an obstacle to your happiness.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

Everyone will benefit from your upbeat point of view this week, so don’t let any dreary thoughts get you down. Your world is full of exciting potential right now, Leo!

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

You like to take life at your own pace and this week, it should be easier to find your natural rhythm. If finances are standing in your way, focus on bringing in the cash.