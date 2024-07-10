David Beckham and Victoria Beckham flew to Sardinia to celebrate their 25th anniversary. But they couldn’t escape the black cloud overhead.

“Days before their anniversary, House of Beckham: Money, Sex and Power came out,” a source points out, referring to biographer Tom Bower’s juicy new book on the couple. “It dredges up his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos.” (David has called the allegations ludicrous.)

That’s the last thing David, 49, and Victoria, 50, want, “especially on the heels of their Netflix documentary.” The book also delves into David and Victoria’s strained relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Needless to say, it put a damper on their anniversary,” the source adds.