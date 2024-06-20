Victoria Beckham 'Punched' David After Cheating Discovery

The new book House of Beckham claims Victoria Beckham “punched” David Beckham after finding out he was allegedly cheating on her while she was pregnant with their first child, son Brooklyn, in 1998.

Author Tom Bower writes that the fashion designer’s attack on her then-fiancé came after David, 49, called Victoria to say reports would be coming out about him kissing another woman while she was on tour with the Spice Girls.

The “Wannabe” singer, 50, confessed to hitting David in her 2001 autobiography, Learning to Fly.

“[I] went straight up to him and just swung at him, punched him,” she wrote about seeing David for the first time after the kissing reports. “I hadn’t planned it. I hadn’t punched anybody before. Just instinct. I just felt angry and hurt.”

Victoria and David flew to Lake Como, Italy to try to repair their relationship after he cheated and were able to move past it.

The “Say You’ll Be There” singer gave birth to Brooklyn on March 4, 1999. Victoria and David married at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, on July 4, 1999.

The two began dating in 1997 but due to their high levels of fame – Victoria as a worldwide pop star and David and English soccer sensation – the pair tried to keep things on the down-low.

“My manager kept saying: ‘Try and keep it under wraps,’” Victoria said in the 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham. “So, we would meet in car parks and that’s not as seedy as it sounds.”

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Even though David allegedly cheated on Victoria before their wedding, the reported infidelity continued throughout their marriage. Bower writes that five women have claimed to have had affairs with the Inter Miami Football Club co-owner.

The most well-known accuser is David’s former assistant Rebecca Loos. She came forward in April 2004 to say she and the soccer legend had an affair the year prior when he was playing for Real Madrid.

The accusation came less than five years after David and Victoria married and welcomed their second son, Romeo, on September 1, 2002. He said at the time that Rebecca’s claims were “ludicrous.”

“It was wrong to do what I did, I know that, but it did happen and I’m not going to live a lie for the rest of my life,” Rebecca said at the time. “I’m not trying to give the image of a fairytale, I’m just trying to be myself.”

David released a statement denying Rebecca’s allegations. “During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

Victoria alluded to the affair and how it affected her during the Beckham docuseries.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she admitted. “It felt like the world was against us. We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other, either, and that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.”

David added, “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”