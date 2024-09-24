Joan Vassos is changing things up for the fantasy suites on her season of The Golden Bachelorette. On the September 20 episode of The View, Joan explained why she didn’t get physically intimate with any of the men behind closed doors.

“I would never have a physical relationship with more than one person,” Joan, 61, explained. “I said [that] right away. I wanted to do fantasy suites because there’s a lot of value being able to talk to someone without cameras. So I said, ‘I want to do fantasy suites, but I don’t want a bed in there. I’m taking that off the table.’”

Joan explained that the fantasy suites were more about “emotional intimacy” than a “physical relationship” for her. “The men were also very respectful about that and kind of liked the idea,” she admitted. “They thought it was a good idea. I’m not judging anyone else the way they did it, just for me, that was the way to do it.”

The fantasy suites take place when there are three people left. After a regular daytime date, the couples have the option to forego their individual rooms and spend the night together without cameras for the first time. While this is the first chance for couples to take their physical relationship past kissing, it’s also an opportunity to have important conversations about the future.

In a separate interview on LIVE With Kelly and Mark, Joan revealed that her four kids were nervous about watching the fantasy suites episode and also didn’t want to see her kiss multiple men on television.

“You have to acknowledge that you have to want to kiss a guy for this to work, so I did kiss people,” she said. “But I did not do fantasy suites. I did fantasy suites but I did it my way. I said, ‘I don’t feel comfortable having a physical relationship with more than one person, so that’s off the table.’ I do see we need to have conversations off camera, those are important conversations to have. So this is more about being intimate in a different way, but not physically. So [the kids] were safe [from that].”

Joan is the proud mom of four children who she shares with late husband John Vassos. The two were married for more than 30 years before he died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 59 in 2021.

More than two years after John’s death, Joan put herself back out there as a contestant on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. Unfortunately, she had to leave the show early to tend to an emergency with one of her children at home. In May, she was announced as the lead for the Golden Bachelorette’s inaugural season.

“The first Golden Bachelorette… I truly can’t believe it! I’m positively overwhelmed by the love and support you are all sending my way,” Joan wrote after the news was announced. “Thank you @abc for picking me and @bachelornation for rooting for me! As I embark on this journey, I hope to make you all proud, follow my heart, and have a lot of fun along the way. I’m honored to represent all of the golden ladies out there, turns out we aren’t invisible after all.”