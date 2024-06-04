How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Celebrated Daughter's Birthday

It was a quiet affair for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter Lilibet, as the couple celebrated her third birthday ahead of her actual Tuesday, June 4, birthdate.

The family celebrated Lili’s birthday over the weekend of June 1 and 2 at their home in Montecito, California, People reported. The guests included close family and friends, in addition to some of Lili’s friends, the publication added.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was presumably at the event, as she’s the Duchess of Sussex’s closest relative and has helped raise Lili and her older brother, Archie, 5. Harry, 39, is estranged from most of his relatives in the British royal family, who remain living in England.

Lili was born at Santa Barbara, California’s Cottage Hospital, making her the only member of the British royal family’s line of succession to be born in the United States. A spokesperson for the couple revealed in March 2023 after Lili’s christening that she was being styled with the title “Princess Lilibet.” Both she and Archie became eligible for the titles of prince and princess when their grandfather, King Charles III, ascended to the throne in September 2022.

Unfortunately, no new photo of Lili was released to mark her birthday. Harry and Meghan, 42, shared the first and only solo portrait of their daughter on her first birthday, showing the red-headed tot sitting on the grass at Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage wearing a blue dress and bow in her hair.

The only other time the couple released a photo of Lili’s face was in the family’s Christmas card in 2021, showing Meghan holding her daughter in the air as both she and Harry beamed at their little girl. The prince held his son between his legs with a protective arm around him.

KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

The duo has been extremely private when it comes to their children. Ever since stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, their kids have been kept out of the public eye.

Initially, the pair seemed to want to share Archie’s birthdays. When he turned one year old, Meghan read her son the children’s book Duck Rabbit in a video to benefit the charity Save the Children. He sat on her lap, giggling and squirming. On his second birthday, Harry and Meghan released a sepia-toned photo of Archie holding a balloon as shown from behind to not expose his face.

Meghan was away from her children on Mother’s Day 2024, as she and Harry were on a tour of Nigeria. However, she discussed how much she missed her kids during a May 12 visit to the State Governor House in Lagos, where she received the traditional Yoruba name “Adetokunbo “by three tribal kings.

“I am very, very grateful, I am very humbled, and today is Mother’s Day,” Meghan told the audience.

“So, it feels appropriate, but though of course we are missing our children, I’m missing my babies, but it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family,” she continued. “So, thank you so much for the kindness and for these beautiful names. I’m very grateful and we can’t wait to come back.”

Meghan revealed during a 2022 episode of her “Archetypes” podcast that a genealogy test revealed she was 43 percent Nigerian.