Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been very private when it comes to showing off their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Only a few photos have been released of the kids, which have been provided by the couple on special occasions like birthdays and holidays. However, they are still proud parents who love to talk about what their little ones are like through descriptions of their personalities and dreams of the future.

What Has Prince Harry Said About Being a Father?

The Duke of Sussex spoke of wanting to leave a better world for his first-born child, Archie, in a June 2020 letter. “Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them and a future full of possibility and opportunity,” he wrote in an African Parks report.

What Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say After Prince Archie’s Birth?

Archie was born on May 6, 2019, at London’s Portland Hospital. Two days later, Megan and Harry introduced him to the world in an intimate photocall at Windsor Castle. The former Suits star beamed about her husband and baby, “It’s magic – it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I am really happy,” adding of the newborn, “He’s just been the dream.”

“It’s great, parenting is amazing,” Harry said. “It’s only been two-and-a-half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, to be able to spend some precious time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

Archie was christened in July 2019 at Windsor Castle’s private chapel. He made his royal debut with his parents on their tour of South Africa where the infant was introduced to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in September 2019.

What Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say About Prince Archie After Their Move to California?

After the couple stepped down from senior royal duties in January 2020 and moved to Meghan’s native Southern California ​shortly thereafter, Harry was thrilled that his son would have a big sunny yard to play in at their $14.6 million Montecito estate. “I’m just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see Archie be able to be outside,” he said about his son in August 2020 video chat.

In October of that year, the Duchess of Sussex said that the family was “doing well,” with their new life in the U.S. “[Archie] is so good. We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy. He is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

One thing Harry found difficult about living in the States was getting Archie a rugby ball so he could teach him the sport. In an August 2020 video call, the Duke said, “What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can then get Archie involved with the game because at the moment it is impossible to find any.”

“But I got a little bit of space outside which we are very fortunate to have,” he continued. “So, I need to get him playing some rugby league. But I am just unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and to see my son be able to be outside … So, our little man is our number one priority.”

Meghan revealed that the couple wanted to ensure Archie had good manners from a young age, explaining in a September 2022 interview, “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.'”

Harry revealed that his then-3-year-old son was already having big career dreams while speaking at the 2022 Invictus Games. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,” he said. “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen that.”

“But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,” he told the opening ceremony attendees.

What Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Said About Princess Lilibet?

The couple announced Lilibet’s June 2021 arrival while gushing over their newest addition to their family. “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” they said in a statement, adding, “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Harry revealed that their daughter had a mellow personality while attending a July 2021 event in London, sharing, “She’s very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy.”

The duke revealed Lili had reached a major milestone during an April 2022 interview, saying, “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!”

Meghan had a relatable story for many moms during a November 2021 appearance on Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show. “She’s a good sleeper, but the teeth are coming in. Any moms will understand that,” the Los Angeles native explained about trying to calm a crying Lili. “They might be the best sleeper in the world, and the moment that that’s happening, you have so much sympathy for them. So yeah, I’ve been up most of the night.”

During an October episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, Meghan explained how she wanted her daughter to be proud of her intelligence and accomplishments. “When I hear the word bimbo, I have a very negative connotation to it. I don’t see that as an aspirational thing for women,” the former Deal or No Deal briefcase model said, adding, “I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things.”