Snoop Dogg made his coaching debut during The Voice season 26 premiere on September 23, 2024. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shocked fans with his height when he stood up from his chair to greet each singer who joined his team. Snoop towered over his fellow coaches and most of the contestants, leaving viewers to wonder how tall he is.

How Tall Is Snoop Dogg?

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker is 6 feet, 4 inches, tall, or a total of 76 inches tall. The average height for men in the U.S. is 5 feet, 9 inches, or a total of 69 inches.

Fun fact: The Doggfather is about 3.8 dogs tall — or more specifically, 3.3 boxers, 3.9 pit bulls, 3.38 labradoodles, or 6.3 French bulldogs tall, according to NBC.

Snoop Dogg Is Taller Than Some NBA Stars

Many people are shocked by Snoop’s height because of how tall he is compared to some NBA players. The “Young, Wild & Free” artist, who was a torchbearer at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and a frequent attendee at the events, stands taller than Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, who is 6 feet, 2 inches. Snoop is also taller than Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who measures at 6 feet, 3 inches, tall.

Of course, there are plenty of famous ballers who still manage to stand taller than Snoop. Michael Jordan is 6 feet, 6 inches, tall, while LeBron James is 6 feet, 9 inches, tall. Kevin Durant stands up at 6 feet, 11 inches, tall.

Shaquille O’Neal towers over Snoop at 7 feet, 1 inch, tall. Fans were shocked to see the rapper and former basketball pro standing next to each other in a throwback photo Snoop shared in November 2022. “From ballers 2 businessmen,” the producer captioned the post on X.

“Just think how tall is that gent because you very tall but he taller than very tall,” one fan responded.

“Finally someone is taller than you,” another user wrote with crying and fire emojis.

“Haven’t seen Snoop look so small before,” one person joked.

Snoop Dogg’s Height Compared to ‘The Voice’ Season 26 Coaches

Now, the question remains — how tall is Snoop compared to his costars on The Voice? He joined the coaching panel for season 26 alongside fellow newcomer Michael Bublé and returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Gwen is the shortest of the group at 5 feet, 6 inches, tall, while Queen of Country Reba stands slightly taller at 5 feet, 7 inches. Michael is the tallest out of the three of them at 5 feet, 10 inches. When they’re all standing next to Snoop, they come to about shoulder height for the rapper.

Trae Patton/NBC

Thankfully, while height matters in basketball, it doesn’t so much make a difference when coaching singers to victory on The Voice. Snoop spoke about his excitement over being a coach in May 2024.

“If you know anything about me, you know I love music of all forms,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and, you know, to be a real coach and to really give direction to some of these artists that could be today’s next big thing.”

He continued, “That’s what people are going to learn about me is that that’s why I feel like people attract to me because I’m not one-sided. I’m not just for you, I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ.”

Fans can see more of Snoop the Giant when new episodes of The Voice season 26 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.