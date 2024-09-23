Who Is Snoop Dogg's Wife Inside His Marriage to Shante Broadus

Built to last! As Snoop Dogg makes his debut as a judge on season 26 of NBC’s The Voice, fans want to know more about his wife, Shante Broadus.

When Did Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Meet?

The couple met and began dating while students at Polytechnic High School in Long Beach, California. Snoop – real name Calvin Broadus – and Shante (née Taylor) even attended prom together in 1989, as she shared an incredible throwback photo in 2020 of them posing at the event next to a current snapshot of the couple.

Shante didn’t get passionate with Snoop right away and made him show how committed he was to her before kissing him for the first time. “I had to go over there and meet her mother. I had to go over there and date her for, like, four months before I was able to kiss her. I had to call her on the phone. I had to write love letters. I had to do all of that kind of [s–t], you know what I’m saying, to win her over,” Snoop once confessed to VladTV.

Leon Bennett/WireImage

When Did Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Get Married?

The couple married on June 14, 1997, just as his star was rising quickly in the world of rap. Snoop and Shante celebrated 27 years of marriage in 2024, as he shared an Instagram photo of the duo to commemorate the occasion, along with a blue heart, flame, diamond and applause hands emojis in the caption.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Share 3 Children

The rapper and his wife welcomed their first child, son Corde, in 1994. He was followed by a second son, Cordell, in February 1997. Shante gave birth to their daughter Cori in June 1999. Snoop fathered a love child, son Julian Broadus, with Laurie Helmond in 1998. The “Young, Wild & Free” artist remains close with all of his children.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Briefly Split

The “Gin and Juice” rapper filed for divorce from his wife in 2004 after fame got the better of him. That year he achieved mainstream success, as “Drop It Like It’s Hot” featuring Pharrell became Snoop’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. The couple never went through with the divorce and soon reconciled.

“I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that, until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable,” he told People in 2007. “I had kids with my wife because I wanted to be with my wife. And those three babies are all wanted, and I wanted to be with them.”

What Does Shante Broadus Do for a Living?

As of 2024, Shante works as Snoop’s business manager. She’s been helping guide his career since they were high school sweethearts. Shante founded the music management company Boss Lady Entertainment in 2003.

“I was there with him when he started all this. Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers,” she told W magazine in 2021.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Snoop officially made Shante his manager in 2021. In an announcement about her joining his executive team, the NBC Olympics commentator said Shante would “bring her vast, multi-dimensional expertise to expand Snoop Dogg’s existing ventures, as well as cultivate and fortify all upcoming partnership deals across the cannabis, spirits, gaming, music, brand partnerships, touring, licensing and TV/film space.”

Shante said at the time, “I have been by Snoop’s side for over two decades so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.”

The businesswoman put her entrepreneurial skills to work after the couple’s daughter Cori was diagnosed with lupus and began losing her hair.

“I would put a scarf on her. And so she wouldn’t feel like she was the only one wearing scarves, we all wore scarves with her to make her feel less alone,” Shante told W. As a result, she ended up creating the Broadus Collection scarf line.