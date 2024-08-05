Snoop Dogg has made a name for himself as a musician, though he caught the attention of fans due to his involvement at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. In light of his outings at the sporting event, fans are wondering how many kids he has and what he’s like as a father.

How Many Kids Does Snoop Dogg Have?

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper is the proud father to four kids. He became a parent when he welcomed his eldest son, Cordé, in August 1994 with Shante Taylor. The couple then welcomed son Cordell in February 1997, followed by daughter Cori in June 1999. In addition to his three kids with Shante, Snoop also welcomed son Julian Corrie Broadus with Laurie Holmond in 1998.

Is Snoop Dogg Married?

Snoop – whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. – began dating Shante when they were in high school, and they tied the knot in June 1997. He filed for divorce in May 2004, though the couple reconciled and called off their divorce before it was finalized. They then renewed their vows in 2008.

Despite experiencing several ups and downs throughout their marriage, Shante has been supportive of her husband’s career since the beginning. “I was there with him when he started all this,” she told W Magazine back in September 2021. “Even before he came out [as a musician], our friends and I were his fans. We would always listen to his songs and give our opinions. When he became popular, I was still helping them with deals and offers.”

The California native also revealed why he believes their marriage has stood the test of time while appearing on the Today Show in 2023. “I think because we were both young and we were both willing to sacrifice for each other,” Snoop shared. “She knew what my dreams and goals was, and at the same time, I knew what hers were.”

“To have a family and to be who we are … we both wanted to get to that goal, and when we reached it, it was hard, definitely, because you got so many different things pulling you away from marriage, and people divorcing every other day,” he continued. “But when you truly love somebody, there ain’t nothing you can do to break that up and I feel like that was true love at first sight.”

Snoop Dogg Loves Being a Father

Snoop has been open about how important his kids are to him over the years. “My relationship with my kids is more important than anything,” he told Today in 2015. “It’s a friendship relationship … it’s based on me being a father, a mentor and a friend.”

How Many Grandkids Does Snoop Dogg Have?

Not only is he a father, but Snoop is also a grandfather. Cordé made his dad a grandpa when he welcomed his sons Zion and Leo, as well as his daughter, Elleven. Meanwhile, Cordé’s late son, Kai Love, died in September 2019 when he was just 10 days old.

Additionally, ​​Cordell and his wife, Phia Barragan, share daughters Cordoba, Chateau and Symphony Sol.