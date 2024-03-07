Rapper Snoop Dogg is serious about making beautiful music with his idol Dolly Parton after casually crushing on her for years, sources say. “He thinks Dolly is the best-looking woman he’s ever laid eyes on and he rocks out for hours to her when he’s stoned,” a pal tells Life & Style exclusively, adding Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, tolerates his obsession. “He can’t get enough!”

The hitmaker shocked fans when he admitted in a recent interview that after his successful collaboration with Martha Stewart, he was setting his collaboration sights on a younger woman — the 78-year-old “Jolene” legend.

“I’d love to do a song with Dolly Parton, can you hook that up?” he asked.

“Snoop has always had a thing for hot older ladies like Martha and Dolly,” another buddy says, who claims it’s more than just harmonizing the hound dog is after. “He loves to flirt and turn on the charm.”

Sources say Snoop is even pressing fellow Dolly pal Willie Nelson to put the bug in her ear.

“Dolly’s been known to enjoy weed and Snoop wants to light one up with her,” dishes the source. As for Dolly, a friend says she’s ready for a new collab after recently earning her first No. 1 pop album with Rockstar, a departure from country music that had her teaming with Paul McCartney, Elton John, Sting and others. “Dolly knows her devoted country fans will always be there for her, but she wants to flex other musical muscles,” spills the pal.