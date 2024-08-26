Ice Spice proved that she really has been hitting the gym to achieve her recent weight loss by showing off her new figure in a blue bra and matching panties.

The “Princess Diana” rapper, 24, rocked her underwear in a mirror selfie she shared on Sunday, August 25. Her slim waist and tight abs were on display and the snapshot led off a series of photos showing her new body.

Ice – real name Isis Gaston – included a photo wearing a leopard print crop top and skirt, posing at a side angle to show off her flat stomach. Another selfie showed the artist wearing a gray lace top and tiny shorts, where her oblique muscles looked ripped.

Courtesy of Ice Spice/Instagram

In the caption, Ice seemed to hint at how she had to slam rumors she used Ozempic for her slim down as she hit the gym for her weight loss, writing, “Like fck how u feel.”

Model pal Emily Ratajkowski cheered on Ice’s statement, adding simply a period as her comment. “You really working on your body odee. I love that for you,” one fan cheered.

“It’s the abs coming in for me,” one follower wrote about Ice’s tight body, while another asked, “Whats the workout routine bae?” Many fans left flexed muscle emojis to show they noticed her strong physique.

Other fans weren’t happy with Ice’s new body, with one writing, “She’s getting a little too skinny,” and another adding, “She got so f–king skinny wtf, no wonder she loss ass.”

Despite showing off proof she’d been hitting the gym, Ice was once again hit with Ozempic use accusations. “You ain’t beating those Ozempic allegations,” one user commented, while another joked, “Damn maybe I do need Ozempic.”

Courtesy of Ice Spice/Instagram

The “Barbie World” rapper shot down speculation that she lost weight thanks to the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, which many have also used for weight loss, in an August 19 discussion about the changes in her body via X Spaces.

“I actually came on here to talk about that real quick. Cause I was like, bitch, I wish y’all never learned the word Ozempic. That’s one thing I wish,” Ice began.

“Oh my God! Like what even is Ozempic? What the f–k is that? Genuinely, what is that?” she continued about the semaglutide.

Ice went on to explain she achieved her new figure through working out and eating right.

“Like, you lazy bitches never heard of the gym? It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour,” she explained.

The “Phat Butt” rapper added, “Like, what the hell? Maybe if I was sitting home all f–king day, it’d be easier to stay big.”

The clap back came after some fans accused Ice of using Ozempic in the comments of several recent Instagram posts that showed off her noticeably slimmer figure.

Not only has the Bronx, New York, native been hitting the gym, she burned plenty of calories on stage during her high-energy performances for her Y2K world tour. Ice kicked things off on July 4 in Roskilde, Denmark. After seven European dates, including several music festivals, she returned to the U.S. to start the 17-stop North American leg of her tour.

Ice has been on the road since July 30, when she played in Washington D.C. She wraps up her Y2K headlining tour August 31 in Miami Beach, Florida.