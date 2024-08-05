Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Visits Him on ‘Law and Order’ Set

Ice-T and Coco Austin’s daughter, Chanel, is stealing the show — her dad’s show, to be exact. Her parents recently shared a video of the little girl hanging out on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and getting to learn how TV magic works.

The actor, 66, and his wife, 45, took to Instagram on August 2 to share a video of Chanel’s day on set of the crime drama, which her dad has starred in since 2000. The video opened with Chanel, 8, sitting at Ice-T’s character’s desk and pretending to fill out a report. In another clip, the couple’s daughter explored the set, while another showed her sitting in a guest star’s chair and watching her dad work.

Later, Chanel had a chance to get behind the camera and film a scene. The video also included several photos taken that day, including a sweet family selfie. At the end of the video was a clip of someone replacing Mariska Hargitay’s “Capt. Olivia Benson” desk placard with a piece of paper that read, “Capt. Chanel.”

“Oh no @babychanelnicole is taking over @nbclawandorder!! Watch out directors, camera men and even Olivia Benson’s spot! Don’t sleep on this chick! She does it all!” the post’s caption read.

Mariska, 60, was happy to have such an adorable potential replacement. “Thank God, somebody’s holding down the fort!!!” she commented.

Meanwhile, fans gushed over how much the young aspiring actress looked like her dad. “Ice you really said copy paste,” one user wrote.

Coco Austin/Instagram

One fan asked if Chanel would be joining her dad in an upcoming episode of Law and Order: SVU. However, it seems she was only on set for a visit.

“Maybe someday,” Coco responded.

Though Chanel won’t be on her dad’s show anytime soon, she is on a path to becoming a star like her parents. Coco revealed to Entertainment Tonight in February 2023 that she put her own career on hold to be a momager for her daughter. She helped Chanel sign with the youth talent agency Zuri the old-fashioned way.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you know someone in Hollywood. You know a friend. You should …’ That’s the easy route,” the Ice Loves Coco alum explained. “I really wanted to go by the book. I wanted her to audition. So, I don’t know if you know this, or people out there, that you have to audition to [sign with an] agency. So, they have to be accepted. So, she auditioned for a prestigious agency, called Zuri, and she got in and, yeah, we just started. We’ve been auditioning for Sesame Street and all that good stuff! So, you never know what might come through.”

Ice-T and Coco celebrated Chanel’s 8th birthday in November 2023. The model shared a tribute to their daughter on Instagram at the time.

“Do I cry or smile? I dont know.. I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday.. Im so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she’s become,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole. I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! Its amazing how much love you can have for a little human being.”