Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum

Neither of them were exactly Miss Congeniality! In preschool, Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly (with ex Jenna Dewan), and Sandra Bullock’s daughter, Laila, were at each other’s throats. “Channing and I were always getting called by the principal,” Sandy, 59, has shared.

The Magic Mike star, 44, explained it was because both girls are “very, very, very strong-willed.” But Everly, 10, and Laila, 11, managed to strike up a true friendship while their parents filmed 2022’s The Lost City. “They love each other now,” Channing said. “Can’t get enough of each other.”