It’s very rare that Beyoncé gives an interview — and even rarer that she talks about her children, Blue, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, with husband Jay-Z. But the singer, 43, did just that in the October issue of GQ, sharing a small glimpse into their private world and her parenting style.

“One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible,” said Beyoncé. “Raising three kids isn’t easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies and social lives.”

However, one of her children has already started to show interest in following in her famous footsteps. Blue made headlines in 2023, when she joined her mother onstage during her Renaissance World Tour. Fans were left stunned as the preteen performed complex choreography alongside a troupe of professional back-up dancers.

“She’s a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage,” Beyoncé confessed. “Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And more importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

As a parent, Beyoncé did, too. “Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself,” she said. “It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it.”