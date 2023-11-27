Beyonce Told Blue Ivy She Couldn't Perform at 'Renaissance’ Tour

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour was a summer 2023 phenomenon, and the epic show will continue to reach fans after the December 1 premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Besides the detail-oriented production, choreography and show-stopping costumes, the Bey Hive went crazy after Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy became a recurring dancer throughout the tour. However, it took a lot of convincing from the celebrity kid for her A-list mother to allow her to take the stage.

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no,” the “CUFF IT” artist, 42, revealed in the documentary per The New York Times.

Blue, 11, made her Renaissance Tour debut during the May 26 show in Paris and danced to her mom’s songs “My Power” and “Black Parade.” The pre-teen hit each choreography move without missing a beat and fans praised her performance after clips went viral online. On the other hand, there were critics who didn’t have nice things to say about Blue’s dancing, which made her work even harder during rehearsals for future shows.

“Blue’s been born into this world that she didn’t ask. She’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for,” Jay-Z said of his eldest daughter during a November interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings. “So, since she was born she’s been in, like, scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion. I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was. And she wanted to do it.”

Getty

The music mogul, 53, went on to share that Blue wanted to perform during the opening night of the tour, but he and Beyoncé made her work for her spot on stage alongside the handful of talented dancers.

“She worked every day and we watched her work hard. She had a little icy pack thing on her back some days. So, for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power and the song is called ‘My Power’ – you can’t write a better script,” he gushed.

Although Beyoncé initially gave Blue tough love after her request to perform, she praised her for facing her fears, following her dreams and improving throughout the duration of the 56-stop tour. Not to mention, fans even began chanting Blue’s name so loud that she could hear it during the end of her performances.

“My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist captained her May 29 Instagram post alongside clips of Blue dancing.

“Massive. @beyonce to your daughter every show you can see the strength and maturity and hard work she has put in. wishing her the most amazing adventure ahead,” one fan commented, while a second person wrote, “Jigga’s swag!! Bey’s beauty!! Her own mood and personality! And people dragged this child unmercifully! May they gag on sight!”

Not to mention, ​Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared her unwavering support for her granddaughter multiple times online as she cheered her on from the front row.

“I could not be more proud of my beautiful granddaughter. She worked so hard.! She is a true talent,” she wrote via Instagram on October 2. “Good at so many things, and keeps surprising us every day with her mature, intelligent analogies of everything in life at 11 years old she is so wise beyond her years hard-working never backs down from a challenge. She is kind and loyal and wise and beautiful. Go Blue !!!!!! Love and Godspeed.”