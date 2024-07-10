Jared Padalecki came out with six-shooters blazing against the CW network for canceling his Western crime series Walker after four seasons — calling the network and its parent company cheapskates in a profanity-laced tirade.

The 41-year-old Gilmore Girls alum believes the show — a reboot of the Walker, Texas Ranger series from the 1990s — got the ax in a cost-cutting move as the network seeks to launch new game shows based on Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble.

“They’re just changing the network around, where it’s not really going to be a TV network as much as it’s going to be: here’s something fun for an hour that you’ll never watch again, but hopefully you watch it. And it’s cheap!” Jared sneers.

“I mean, f–k it. They can’t fire me again. I’m just being brutally honest.”

But sources exclusively tell Life & Style the former Supernatural star has to face the cold realities of modern network TV.

“The truth is that Walker was only drawing about 500,000 viewers,” dishes an insider. “A game show can draw that many viewers at a tenth of the cost!”