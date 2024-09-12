Jennifer Aniston may have purchased her Bel Air, California, mansion with ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2011, but she’s turned it into the perfect bachelorette pad since their 2018 divorce. The $21 million home spans 8,500 square feet. It features four bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a pool, a wine cellar, a guest house and plenty of other fun amenities.

“The reason Jen doesn’t take as many lavish vacations anymore is that she’s plowed so much money turning her Bel Air house into a mini resort and wellness retreat that she’s absolutely going to make the most of all of the amenities, from the nightclub-like pool and bar areas to the Justin-curated gym and the loads of office space that was created when this was supposed to be a house for two people, not one,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on August 22, 2024.