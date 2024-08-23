Jennifer Aniston Loving Life in Bel Air Home: 'Perfect Set Up' EXCLUSIVE

Jennifer Aniston is living like a queen in the $21 million mega mansion she crafted with ex Justin Theroux – as a source lays out how she spends her hard earned cash pampering herself like crazy 24/7 exclusively for Life & Style.

“The thing nobody talks about is that The Morning Show‘s steadily rising profile has made Jen one of the highest paid employees at Apple, so to speak,” a longtime pal spills.

As previously reported, Jen 55, who is producing The Morning Show, “is once again in the position of being a little blown away by her own brilliance,” a second source exclusively told Life & Style. “Especially the incredible number of acting nominations Season 3 got – nine in total – because she is extremely involved in picking the actors who join the massive ensemble.”

“She’s not scrambling to find the next big project and continues to use The Morning Show as a proving ground for her skills as a television producer and now, the undisputed architect of the series’ success.”

With the money rolling in, the single Friends star is enjoying her life. Still, the source notes that Jen hasn’t been taking any exotic vacations as a reward. Instead, she’s laid up at home, in the mansion she used to share with ex husband Justin, 53.

“The reason Jen doesn’t take as many lavish vacations anymore is that she’s plowed so much money turning her Bel Air house into a mini resort and wellness retreat that she’s absolutely going to make the most of all of the amenities, from the nightclub-like pool and bar areas to the Justin-curated gym and the loads of office space that was created when this was supposed to be a house for two people, not one.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Breakup star divorced Justin, 53, after two years of marriage towards the end of 2017. In February 2018, they released a statement saying the split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

Justin moved out of the house they had worked on together – leaving Jen alone in the spacious Bel Air pad!

“Jen has also fallen in love with the views she has at the house – nothing makes her calmer or more productive than hanging out in her backyard, with or without friends,” the source reveals.

“It had a very dramatic entry sequence that led to this massive front door painted in Chinese red,” Jen recalled about the home when she first moved in. “Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work. It’s hard to describe, but I felt a connection.”

The source continues: “Jen has made another entire fortune from her work with Apple but I don’t think she wants to renovate another home – this is her palace, she picked out every detail, and it’s even somewhat close to where they film The Morning Show – she doesn’t even have a massive commute to worry about.”

“It’s the perfect set up for her and it really does have the vibe of a hip luxury hotel rather than your typical Bel Air family house.”