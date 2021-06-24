Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are saying farewell to the first home they settled into as newlyweds. The pair have listed their Encino, Calif., mansion for a whopping $16.75 million.

The couple purchased the 15,000-square-foot house on nearly an acre of gorgeous grounds for $14.1 million in 2019, shortly after their double weddings in May and June of that year. It is also the first residence their nearly 1-year-old daughter Willa has called home.

The main house features nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three powder rooms, according to the listing held by held by Carl Gambino of Compass. The property also features a two-story entertainment pavilion/guest house. Gambino noted that the couple made some upgrades to the property.

The home features plenty of luxurious touches, including a floor-to-ceiling glass wall separating the formal dining room from a climate-controlled walk-in wine vault. The house includes a massive main kitchen with a long center island with bar-style seating for seven. Their place is made for entertaining, as it has a second prep kitchen for big events.

For the fitness-loving couple, the home has a state-of-the-art gym that opens into their lush, green backyard. The area includes a gorgeous rectangular pool. After a dip in the water, Joe, 31, and Sophie, 25, can enjoy a meal cooked in the backyard’s outdoor kitchen, while kicking back in one of several outdoor lounging and entertaining areas. There’s even an outdoor projector for movie nights at home under the stars. But should the weather turn, the mansion also features its own indoor screening room.

Joe and Sophie have showed off their prized estate in numerous Instagram photos while they called it home. The pair moved in after their romantic destination wedding on June 29, 2019, in the south of France. Their nuptials took place at the 18th-century Chateau de Torreau.

It was a major step up from the couple’s initial wedding ceremony. They just couldn’t wait one more month to be husband and wife, as Joe and Sophie surprised fans by tying the knot in a quickie Las Vegas ceremony immediately following the May 1, 2019, Billboard Music Awards.

Deejay Diplo livestreamed the affair on his Instagram, which saw country music duo Dan + Shay sing Sophie down the aisle of the Little White Wedding Chapel to their mega-hit “Speechless.” Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin served as best men, while an Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony.

