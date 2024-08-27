He’s finally here! On August 21, Ashanti announced she’d given birth to a baby boy a month prior.

Named Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, the bundle of joy is her first child with husband Nelly.

“Seeing his face for the first time, I cried, it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time,” the “Mother” singer, 43, told Entertainment Tonight of their son’s slightly early arrival on July 18. “It was such an electrifying feeling.”

There was an immediate connection for the “Hot in Herre” rapper, 49, too.

“It was incredible to watch just how confident and how gentle and how soothing he is with his son,” wife Ashanti marveled. “It was just an amazing, incredible feeling.”

Since the delivery room, Mama’s been doing her best to make sure her little one “feels safe and secure” at home while trying not to lose herself in the process.

“My son definitely dictates everything now. He is the priority overall, and I don’t care what it will take, what I have to do, I’m just going to give everything and my all to my son,” she declared. “This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”