“Lil Bit” of news! Ashanti and Nelly have a baby on the way. This is the 43-year-old singer’s first child, while the rapper, 49, has two children, Chanelle, 29, and Cornell, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine. “Ashanti can’t wait to become a mom,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Nelly’s super excited, too. His kids are all grown up, so it’ll be nice to have a baby around again.” After dating on and off for nearly a decade, the pair called it quits in 2013 before reconciling earlier this year. “There’s no word on a wedding,” adds the source. “Nelly’s never walked down the aisle before, but you never know.”