When it comes to being a swimwear superstar, Irina Shayk is right at the top of the list. Her bikini body has made her world famous and landed her on the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition a whopping 10 times.

The supermodel first graced the pages of the iconic issue of the magazine in 2007, graduating to the coveted position of cover model in 2011, becoming the first Russian-born star to achieve the honor.

Irina was born and raised in Chelyabinsk, Russia. After completing high school, she went on to attend beauty school where a scout from a local modeling agency was struck by the green-eyed stunner. After being encouraged to enter the Miss Chelyabinsk 2004 competition, which she won, Irina embarked on a modeling career.

In just three short years’ time, Irina not only made the pages of Sports Illustrated thanks to her amazing swimsuit body, but also became the face of the underwear and lingerie label, Intimissimi, a position she still holds today as a global ambassador. She landed work with Victoria’s Secret and Beach Bunny Swimwear before signing with prestigious IMG Models in 2009.

After landing the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, Irina began transitioning away from swimwear to high fashion assignments. She graced he covers of numerous fashion magazines and has walked in runway shows for top designers all over the world.

Nothing has stopped Irina from strutting her stuff, as she walked in the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show while six months pregnant her daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, whom she shares with former longtime partner Bradley Cooper.

“I always say that being a mom is one of the greatest things in the world. I don’t think it’s changed my life. It did change in a way to make me better. Family is the most important thing in the world,” Irina revealed in a January 2019 interview with W magazine.

When asked if becoming a mom had changed her style, Irina responded, “No. Not at all. Sometimes [people] will be like, ‘Oh, she’s a mom, and she’s wearing this?’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break, girl.’ Again, we live in the 21st century. Just because you are a mom and you have a baby doesn’t mean you have to change and dress different. Keep expressing yourself and who you are.”

Scroll down for Irina’s sexiest swimsuit photos.