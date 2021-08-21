Is it or isn’t it? Camila Cabello sparked engagement rumors with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on Friday, August 20, when she shared a steamy TikTok dance video — and seemingly wore a ring on that finger.

“Just [showing you] my daily workout routine,” the 24-year-old captioned the sexy footage, which showed her doing the signature dance for her latest single, “Don’t Go Yet,” which is also part of the track’s music video. In the clip, the pop singer could be seen rocking what appeared to be a huge diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

This isn’t the first time the couple have sparked engagement rumors since they made their romance public in September 2019. In January, the Cuba native and the “Stitches” singer ignited speculations after the couple were seen enjoying a walk with Camila’s father in Miami. Shortly thereafter, a celebrity gossip Instagram account claimed that a proposal had occurred in secret and an announcement would soon follow. Neither Shawn nor Camila have addressed the speculation.

That being said, the Canadian artist has been open about potentially making his longtime love his wife in the future.

“Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight about the prospects of an engagement in December 2020. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Plus, Shawn has also been vocal about how inspiring his girlfriend is. “[Camila is] so strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people’s,” he gushed to British GQ in November 2020. “It really changed my view of mine. It really changed my life.”

It’s clear these two are a match made in heaven.