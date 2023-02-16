As ratings for The Bachelor have spiraled downward over the last two seasons, there’s talk that former host Chris Harrison may be brought back to help revitalize the franchise. Keep reading for details on if Chris will return to host Bachelor Nation shows.

Is Chris Harrison Returning to Host ‘The Bachelor’?

Despite rumors that ABC was looking to bring back Chris to boost ratings for The Bachelor, sources close to the network confirm to Life & Style that this is not true. Season 5 Bachelor lead and former NFL player Jesse Palmer took over hosting duties when Chris departed the franchise in 2021.

Are The Bachelor’s Ratings Falling?

Season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross‘ January 2023 premiere only drew 2.96 million viewers, down from 3.54 million for the previous Bachelor Clayton Echard‘s season premiere. That’s quite a fall compared to season 24, when Peter Weber‘s premiere brought in 6.07 million fans.

How Long Did Chris Harrison Host ‘The Bachelor’?

Chris was with the show from the very first season in 2002 and was with the series for 25 seasons. He also hosted the spinoff, The Bachelorette, beginning in 2003 through the show’s 16th season in 2020. Chris also worked on additional franchise spinoffs, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad and Bachelor Winter Games.

Why Did Chris Harrison Leave ‘The Bachelor’?

During Matt James‘ season 25, Chris defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell appearing in controversial Antebellum party pictures while she was in college, which caused a firestorm as Matt was the first Black Bachelor lead.

In a February 2021 interview on Extra with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who was the first and only Black Bachelorette in the franchise’s history, Chris said of the photos, “Well, Rachel, is it a good look in 2018, or is it not a good look in 2021? Because there’s a big difference.” Rachel responded, “It’s not a good look, ever.”

Chris also argued, “We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” about how frontrunner Rachael came under fire over photos from her past. He added, “Because I’ve seen some stuff online … again, this ‘judge, jury, executioner’ thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart.”

Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Following the controversy that erupted over Chris’ comments, he announced he would be stepping away from the show and not appearing on Matt’s episode of After the Final Rose following the season finale.

“The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special,” Chris wrote in a February 13, 2021, Instagram post. He added, “I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.”

The Texas native hoped to return to the show. “I am an imperfect man, I made a mistake and I own that,” Chris said during a March 3, 2021, interview with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan. “I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to progress, not just for myself, but also for the franchise,” he continued.

“I plan to be back, and I want to be back,” he added, noting, “This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done and I am excited to be part of that change.”

Emmanuel Acho, host of Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, hosted After the Final Rose in Chris’ place.

When Did Chris Harrison Leave ‘The Bachelor’?

Chris officially resigned from his hosting gig in June 2021. “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey,” Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment said in a statement on June 8, 2021.

“I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together,” Chris wrote in a subsequent Instagram post, adding, “While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

What Is Chris Harrison’s Job Today?

He’s now the host of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison,” which debuted in January 2023. Chris dishes on everything he experienced during his two decades with the franchise and welcomes guests including former stars of the various Bachelor Nation shows.