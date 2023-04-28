He may not be hosting the Late Late Show anymore, but James Corden isn’t strapped for cash. The late night talk show host said goodbye to his CBS nighttime gig in April 2023, but he has a few major projects on the horizon.

“All we’ve ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day,” the Into the Woods star told the crowd during his final show. “Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me into your home every night.”

While he no longer has a steady TV show, the British star is still super successful. Keep reading for details on James’ net worth and how he makes money.

What Is James Corden’s Net Worth?

The television host has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Salary?

Multiple reports have cited that James had an estimated $6 million yearly salary to host the CBS talk show. When appearing on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” in April 2023, the Peter Rabbit star addressed rumors that he turned down a $50 million paycheck before leaving the Late Late Show.

James went on to explain that the “absolute crux” of the decision to leave the show came down to where he and wife Julia Carey wanted to raise their three kids.

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

“If I allow myself to think about the financial aspects of walking away, it makes my chest tight,” James explained during the radio show interview. “I get it. … To be able to call my dad on Thursday and say, ‘What are you doing today? Do you want to go for lunch?’ That is a feeling that I’ll just never ever get back [because one day] the phone is going to ring, and that option is not going to be there anymore. To have missed out on those moments in exchange for money doesn’t feel like a good decision.”

Is James Corden an Actor?

In addition to his career as a talk show host, the U.K. native is an actor. In fact, he got his start with various TV show and stage roles in the 1990s. His famed British series Gavin & Stacey ran on the BBC from 2007 to 2010.

Since his fame has continued to grow, James has nabbed roles in Cats, The Three Musketeers, Into the Woods, Trolls, Ocean’s 8, Smallfoot, Cinderella and more.

How Does James Corden Make Money?

Following his Late Late Show departure, James still has his acting career. However, he’s also a partner in the Fulwell 73 production company.

“There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do,” he told Deadline in April 2022. “I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it.”