Everything We Learned About Archie After Prince Harry’s Interview With James Corden

Proud dad! Prince Harry shared son Archie’s first word, his favorite food and more during an interview with James Corden on Thursday, February 25.

Surprisingly, the royal, 36, revealed his evening routine with wife Meghan Markle is pretty normal with their sweet son, who was born in May 2019, despite their celebrity status. “We do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs,” Harry explained. “Meg might cook a meal, might order takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix.”

The family of three has put down roots in Santa Barbara, California, after stepping back as senior royals and leaving the U.K. last year. Harry admitted his outing with James, 42, was the first proper tour of Los Angeles he’s received since moving because he’s been mostly at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. He and the Late Late Show host toured around town in an open-air bus, which the Prince excitedly acknowledged that he had never been in before.

The low-key parents’ life is about to get much busier. Meghan, 39, confirmed in February 2021 she is pregnant with baby No. 2, seven months after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly on February 14. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

After their big baby news surfaced, an insider told Life & Style Meg’s “pregnancy is a dream come true,” and “they’re absolutely thrilled” and feeling “blessed.”

As they anxiously await their new arrival, the former Suits actress, who married Harry in May 2018, seems to already be in nesting mode “Meghan is the kind of person who likes to keep busy. She gets bored easily,” the insider said. “While she’ll continue to work during the pregnancy, Harry is making sure that she doesn’t take too much on.”

The redheaded royal is being a doting spouse during Meg’s pregnancy. “He’s helping out around the house, does the shopping and things like that,” added the insider.

Needless to say, Harry and Meghan are loving this new chapter in their lives. Keep scrolling to see everything we learned about Archie!