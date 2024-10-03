The honeymoon may be over, but Jana Kramer is determined to keep the spark alive. While promoting her partnership with Orgain Kids protein shakes, the singer, 40, shared exclusively with Life & Style how she and husband Allan Russell are adjusting to married life.

“We got back from Italy, and then it was just, like, back to school, back to baseball and soccer and football,” says Jana, who shares daughter Jolie, 8, and son Jace, 5, with ex Michael Caussin and welcomed son Roman with Allan, 43, in November. “It’s a lot.”

Which is why the newlyweds and new parents make sure to have “at least one date night every other week,” says Jana, even if it’s simply a candlelight dinner for two after the kids go to sleep. “It’s important to us.”